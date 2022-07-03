CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash in Champaign County Sunday morning.

The crash happened north of Mechanicsburg around 9:25 a.m., the Champaign County Sheriff’s office confirmed. A car reportedly rolled over in a ditch at 11836 State Route 4, according to dispatch.

Medics reportedly transported the victim to a local hospital. Injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

