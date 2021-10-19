VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Library Piecemakers have been hard at work, making quilts for the Quilts of Valor Foundation for our service members.

The group is made up of local volunteers and made 44 quilts this year.

“They’re all donated, and they’re beautiful. They show the creativity and appreciation of civilians for those who have served us through the military,” says Nonda Harvey, a coordinator of the project.

The quilts were previously on display at the Vandalia branch of the Dayton Metro Library.

In the five years the Library Piecemakers have been quilting, they’ve donated more than 100 quilts to those who have served.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation started in 2003 by a mother of a young soldier deployed to Iraq. The purpose of the quilts is to cover soldiers in comfort and provide them with a tangible “thank you” for their service.

“For some, it’s a warm hug that stays with them and we’re happy to provide it,” says Harvey.

For the volunteers taking part in the project, service is threaded deep.

“I got involved in this group because I have a lot of family members that are military,” said volunteer Traci Cloud. “My brother’s out in Utah. He’s retired Air Force. My husband’s a retired marine. My mom was an Army nurse.”

Volunteers with the Library Piecemakers sew and donate the quilts. They started in the winter and stitched through the summer to make the masterpieces.

“In some cases like my dad and some of the older recipients, it is an acknowledgment of not only what they sacrificed and gave but also a band of brothers. My dad accepted not just for himself but for his three brothers who were also serving in WWI,” said Harvey.

For information about volunteering with the group or for veterans who wish to receive a Quilt of Valor, email Nonda Harvey at charvey3@woh.rr.com.