DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley is home to thousands of men and women who felt the calling to serve their country, and in Old North Dayton, a memorial stands to recognize their service.

Leading into the city on North Keowee Street, the North Dayton Patriots Memorial specifically recognizes veterans from the Old North Dayton and McCook Field neighborhoods.

“What’s important for me is that it’s our neighbors and family, and if you go over there and look it’s exclusive to our community. So, it’s personal,” said Jerry Bowling III, president of the McCook Field Neighborhood Association.

Both the McCook Field Neighborhood Association and the Old North Dayton Neighborhood Association are working to raise funds to revitalize the memorial space and make it into a gathering place for the community.

“I thought if we had events to celebrate those people that the community would actually make it a gathering point and acknowledge the loss of those that gave their lives,” said Bowling.

The neighborhoods are attempting to raise $12,000 for the project, but for Matt Temper, president of the Old North Dayton Neighborhood Association, it’s worth it.

“These are the individuals who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we take advantage of every day. In a lot of cases, we take advantage of — a lot of us realize what’s going on the line and we cherish those freedoms,” said Tepper. “That’s what we need to do is remember these individuals. We can’t forget them.”

If you are interested in donating to the project, email ondneighbors@gmail.com.