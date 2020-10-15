Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission offers veterans emergency financial assistance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission is offering assistance for veterans who have experienced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They jumped to action and decided that they would offer a one thousand dollar covid relief package,” said Kimberly Frisco, Director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission.

Frisco said they teamed up with Kroger headquarters and its Montgomery County stores to set up a voucher program to provide groceries for veterans in need. The program is available to veterans that may have lost their job or had reduced hours due to the pandemic.

Jerome Arnold, a retired U.S. Air Force man said, “I have been through cancer twice. I also have 22 screws in my chest and got into a real bad accident.”

“We realize that our community as well as our veterans are struggling with food insecurities and food access and you can see that as you look in the community and see all of the lines for the food bank and our food pantries,” Frisco said.

Arnold said the food vouchers and financial assistance programs have helped his family stay afloat.

“I thought I needed to have a shut off notice for my utilities but they told me I didn’t need it just come back here next month which is what i had done so they took care of my water bill as well as my electric bill. In addition to rent and housing as well $500 in vouchers so we can go to the nearest Kroger,” he said.

COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program Application

Applications and supporting documents can be left with our receptionist at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission, placed in the drop box to the left of our lobby door, or mailed to Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission, 627 Edwin C. Moses, Blvd., 4th Floor, East Medical Plaza, Dayton, OH 45417.