DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission is looking for men and women to serve as mentors to Dayton-area veterans.

The new program is helping mentors assist veteran mentees with navigating their recovery process through the VA. The program is supervised by the mentor coordinator and veterans legal counsel at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission. Mentors are typically veterans themselves who provide peer support and guidance to veterans for estate planning, administrative law help, and housing defense such as evictions and foreclosures.

Steven Strain, the veterans legal counsel for Montgomery County Veteran Service Commission said, “any veteran in Montgomery County or even in the surrounding area can make an appointment for a consultation. We also make that available to veterans’ dependents, spouses, children.”

Mentors and veterans are matched based on compatibility and availability. Since the program began, the role models have helped mentees save more than $50,000 in legal fees over the last 6 months. Officials hope more people will join the team of volunteers.

“This is not a hand-out. This is something we’re able to give back to the community based on the services they’ve given us,” Strain said.