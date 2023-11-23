DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — John Kremer is a Navy Veteran who lost both of his legs, but never his zest for life.

Kremer was an explosive ordinance technician who worked in “the bomb squad of the Navy.” There, it was his job to neutralize unexploded bombs, rockets and IED’s.

In September 2010, Kremer and his team were clearing a plateau in Afghanistan when he stepped on a landmine.

“Then all of a sudden I go up in the air. My eyesight went black, but I remember everything. I was kind of floating there and hit the ground. I just felt this thud,” said Kremer.

John’s injuries were severe; he lost both of his legs. But despite the loss of limbs, Kremer never lost his gumption or desire for a challenge.

“I started running about three or four months after I got hurt. I started skydiving again about six months after I got hurt. I ran the Wright-Patt marathon 10K one year to the date of me getting hurt. I made it my life goal to keep going, to keep pushing,” said Kremer.

John’s choice to become “better” not “bitter” caught the attention of Peter Franzen Sr., project manager at the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“The approach he has taken to life, his willingness to see obstacles as something to be overcome, and not something to stop beforehand,” said Franzen.

Founded by the actor best known for his role of Lieutenant Dan in “Forrest Gump,” the organization builds special, adaptive homes to injured military members — for free.

These adaptions include things like lighting control, automated window shades, and automated door locks to help bring the comfort and accessibility that normal homes don’t deliver.

“The ability to give him the dignity of feeling normal in the way he can relate with his family because he can physically get to them is more powerful than those physical adaptations,” said Franzen.

Kremer says it was “amazing” to experience the entire process with the organization.