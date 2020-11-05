Calling for backup: Blue Star Mothers needs volunteers to make care packages for the military

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN ) — A care package filled with snacks and gifts is more than just a pleasant surprise for deployed Miami Valley servicemembers.

“[It’s] a A sense that someone is thinking about them,” explained Lara Duncan, a volunteer with Blue Star Mothers Miami Valley Chapter.

The Blue Star Mothers meet weekly to pack and ship care packages for Miami Valley active duty members deployed around the globe.

“It makes me feel better knowing that I’m helping another soldier, or sailor or airman or, Marine,” said Robin Bradley, another Blue Star Mothers volunteer.

Over the last decade, the group has sent more than 12,000 care packages to the four corners of the earth. The organizations is not limited to mothers of military members. Anyone can participate. However, the coronavirus pandemic has created a need for more donations, volunteers, and general help.

“Our volunteers have gone down,” explained Sara Hacker, a Blue Star Mothers volunteer.

Hacker says the care packages, especially for the holiday season, are the groups largest expense. Stockings filled with goodies can cost around $20, not including the price of shipping needed to make sure it reaches its destination.

“I know that there are people who are wiling and able to help us,” said Hacker. “We would appreciate anything big or small that anyone can give.”

The organization says their mission requires the help and support of the community. Volunteers are welcome to join them on Saturday’s to help make the care packages ready for shipping.

Donations are also being accepted through their website. For more information, click here.