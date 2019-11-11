Beavercreek honors those who served in Veterans Day ceremony

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Citizens and family members gathered around to pay respects to their loved ones and other veterans that have served this country today in Beavercreek.

The Veterans Day Ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Park on North Fairfield Road.

Officials said the annual ceremony honors and says ‘thank you’ to all those many Americans who have served in the armed forces and those men and women currently defending our freedoms and the ideals of our country.

The event was hosted by Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone. Mayor Stone attended Wright State University in the late 60’s, then served in Vietnam for 18 months. During his military service, Bob received numerous awards including the Bronze Star Medal for “Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations Against Hostile Forces.”

The event featured guest speaker Colonel Adam B. Willis. Colonel Willis is the commander of the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

During his speech, Willis spoke about his time in the Beavercreek area and meeting local veterans on a daily basis.

“As we stand here today in Veterans Park,” said Col. Willis, “it is evident that this community has sent forth its fair share of heroes to fight for their country.”

Col. Willis spoke of his optimism about the next generation and recalled meeting young people who continue to “want to do something greater than themselves.”

The event also featured accompanying music by the USAF Band of Flight’s Spirit of Freedom. They performed “The National Anthem,” “America the Beautiful,” and “Taps.”

“Thank you to the veterans,” said Col. Willis. “You gave us a sacred trust to carry forward. I feel confident that the generations behind us will keep that sacred trust going.”

