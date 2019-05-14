Veterans Moving Forward Resources and Job Fair coming up May 22

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The myVeteran Community will host their Veterans Moving Forward Resources and Job Fair coming up on May 22.

Cassie Barlow with the Southwest Ohio Council for Higher Education and Christy Mauch with the Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS Monday with the details.

Veterans and their families are encouraged to attend, as are veteran service organizations and companies looking to hire veterans.

The event will take place from 3 pm until 7 pm in the Apollo Room of Wright State University’s Student Union.

“I think businesses right now are struggling to find good help. So they often don’t realize that there is this group of folks that are talented and willing to work and finding fairs like this is a great way to connect with that job market, says Mauch.

Guests will find a veteran resource fair, job fair, Disabled American Veterans assistance with disability claims, Dayton VA Medical Center enrollment, and Montgomery County Veteran ID cards.

“We want to make it really easy for veterans to connect. They can bring along a resume if they’re interested in looking for a job, they can bring along their DD 214 if they’re interested in filing a claim for disability, or also for enrolling in services at the Dayton VA,” says Barlow.

Montgomery County RTA and Green CATS will offer free services to the school for veterans and their family members needing transportation. Veterans should show identification, a DD 214, or pick up a token at the VA Medical Center.

You can register for free at this website.

