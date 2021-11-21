DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Thanksgiving just days away, the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 9936 in Dayton held a free turkey giveaway, on Sunday. Volunteers handed out turkeys along with other items like toothpaste, laundry detergent, and more for their fellow veterans.

“This is what we’re here for. This is what my purpose in life is,” said Veteran Darrell Thomas Isaac.

Isaac said all the food and supplies were donated by people who preferred to remain anonymous. During the free giveaway, anyone who shows they’ve served our country was welcome to partake in the items.

Veteran Joseph Belton is one of the many volunteers taking time on his Sunday to hand out items.

“I wanna see everybody have a good Thanksgiving. I think it’s really nice what the VFW posts …all of them…are doing for the Veterans as far as helping out,” said Belton.

As veterans walked down the line picking up their free items, volunteers at the event thanked them for their service.

“Veterans take care of veterans. That’s the most important thing we do in our organization. We continue to serve,” said Veteran and volunteer Brandon Seagraves.

Isaac says the pandemic hasn’t been easy on many families, which also includes many Veterans as well. “People searching for jobs. It’s certainly going to be a boost for some families to get an extra turkey today.”

Isaac says volunteering and hosting events like this to help out fellow Veterans is in his blood. “My father was WW2 Korea, Vietnam. I served in Vietnam, Grenada, and the Cold War…so my whole focus in life is basically Veterans.”

Isaac says The VFW Post 9936 plans to host a Veterans Christmas dinner following the free turkey giveaway, but they’re still working out those details.

