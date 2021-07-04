Very warm & humid this Fourth of July

Back to summertime heat and humidity this Fourth of July holiday. It may feel even warmer as the heat index should range from 90-95 degrees this afternoon. A pop up shower or storm may develop due to daytime heating. Many areas should stay dry.

TODAY: Much warmer and an increase in the humidity. Highs around 90

TONIGHT: An evening shower or storm. Mild. Low 68

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Heat indices 91-96 degrees. High 91

Nearly everyday this week due to daytime heating we may see an isolated shower or storm. But a better chance of rain comes in late Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of a cold front. Most of the week should see highs around 90.

