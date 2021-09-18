Very warm and humid for this last summer weekend

It’s going to feel like summer this weekend with very warm temperatures and high humidity. Today there may be a brief period of some clouds or a sprinkle with the weakening of a cool front that will pass through the area today.
TODAY: Very warm and humid. High 88
TONIGHT: Mainly clear, patchy fog may develop. Low 63
SUNDAY: Warm and humid. High 86
Wet weather Monday through Wednesday next week and then turning much cooler. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday, only in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.