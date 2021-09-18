Very warm and humid for this last summer weekend

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 40 in Bethel Township Friday evening.

Lt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash occurred at 5:48 p.m. when a vehicle driven by the victim stopped at a stop sign on Solar Drive then attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Rt. 40 when she pulled into the path of another vehicle.