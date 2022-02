A few passing flurries today, otherwise very cold conditions. Temperatures struggle to reach 20 this afternoon. Wind chills in the single digits and low teens today with a mix of clouds and sun.

TODAY: Few flurries, mix of clouds and sun. Very cold. High 20

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and frigid. Low 8

SUNDAY: A bright day and a little warmer. High 33

Temperatures remain in the 30s for the rest of the week ahead. Starting out the week with dry weather and some sunshine.