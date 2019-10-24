Versailles woman killed in Darke County crash

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Darke County Wednesday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on Jamison Road, near Martz Road, just south of Versailles.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 26-year-old Amanda Harshbarger from Versailles.

Investigators say Harshbarger was driving northwest on Jamison Road when her vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

Medics performed life-saving measures on Harshbarger, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Harshbarger was wearing her seatbelt.

Crews had to remove her from the vehicle due to damage caused by the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

