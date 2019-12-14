Verdict in former State Trooper sex assault trial pushed to Monday

Defense attorney Steve Hobbs questions his client, former State Trooper Chris Ward, during Ward’s trial on Friday, Dec. 13 2019.

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Visiting Judge James Brogan said he would hold off his ruling in the trial of former Ohio State Highway Patrol officer Chris Ward until Monday.

The trial, which began on Tuesday, Dec. 11, was expected to be decided on Friday, the day Ward gave testimony regarding each of the charges against him.

