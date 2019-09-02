Vehicle found in water in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities found a vehicle in the water in Clark County early Monday.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday at Rei Lakes on Crabill Road in Springfield Township.

Authorities say crews found a vehicle in the water.

No one was inside.

Authorities are investigating how that vehicle ended up in the water.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

