MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle led police on a pursuit through two counties overnight until it crashed.

The Franklin Police Department began pursuit of a vehicle after the vehicle fled overnight on Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) tells 2 NEWS. OSP assisted the department and followed the vehicle too.

After a short time, the vehicle crashed into the Heidelberg Distributing Company building in Moraine.

Law enforcement says no one was injured as result of the crash. No damage to the building was reported following the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as a factor of the pursuit and crash, but OSP says the incident is still under investigation.