PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crash in Preble County has led to a fatality.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Aaron Whitesell of New Paris.

At approximately 7:47 p.m. on Friday June 17, the Dayton Post of the Highway Patrol received a call about a possible injury crash with a car on it’s side and power lines just north of Greenbush Road, south of Gratis.

Whitesell was reportedly trapped in the vehicle.

Gratis Fire and EMS advised the power lines were wrapped around the vehicle. At about 8:29 p.m. the driver was extricated from the vehicle and Care Flight was called to the scene.

The driver succumbed to his injuries prior to being loaded onto Care Flight.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.