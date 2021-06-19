Ohio Vax-A-Million: Sunday night is last chance to register for final drawing

A screenshot of the adult registration page for Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery on May 25, 2021.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’ve been vaccinated but still haven’t registered to win $1 million or a full-ride Ohio college scholarship, you have until Sunday night to get your name in for the final drawing.

The deadline to register for the final Vax-a-Million drawing is Sunday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m.

Ohioans who have registered for any of the other drawings will automatically have their entries carried over.

Last week’s winners were Suzanne Ward, of Findlay, ($1-million dollar prize) and Sean Horning, of Cincinnati (college scholarship).

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations since it announced the Vax-A-Million lottery May 12, and they’re hoping even more people get the shot now that the drawings are coming to an end.

According to ODH, a total of 3,428,514 adults entered last week’s drawing for $1 million, and 150,187 Ohioans age 12 to 17 were in the running for the full-ride college scholarship.

To enter, go to www.ohiovaxamillion.com or call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

The winners will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday.