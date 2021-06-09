Ohio Lottery to announce winners of 3rd Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The third batch of winners for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

Names are drawn the Monday following the Sunday entry deadline. The state’s lottery commission said it draws a winner and up to 100 alternates using a random number generator. Those names are then turned over to the Ohio Department of Health to verify their vaccination status. If the first person drawn doesn’t meet the required standards, the next name on the list is checked, and so on, until a winner is verified.

Ohioans who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to register at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Eligible residents have until Sunday, June 13, at 11:59 p.m. to sign up for next Wednesday’s drawing, but those who have already registered do not need to do it again.

2 NEWS will stream the announcement of the winners live in this story and on-air at 7:29 p.m.