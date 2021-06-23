Ohio Lottery to announce final set of Vax-a-Million lottery winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The fifth and final batch of winners will be announced Wednesday for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery.

Suzanne Ward of Findlay in Hancock County won the fourth $1 million prize.

Sean Horning of Cincinnati in Hamilton County won the fourth student full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

Names are drawn the Monday following the Sunday entry deadline. The state’s lottery commission said it draws a winner and up to 100 alternates using a random number generator. Those names are then turned over to the Ohio Department of Health to verify their vaccination status. If the first person drawn doesn’t meet the required standards, the next name on the list is checked, and so on, until a winner is verified.

“With one Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing remaining, I urge Ohioans who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated and continue Ohio’s progress moving beyond this pandemic,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

The Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 3,469,542 adults are entered in this week’s drawing for $1 million, and 154,889 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered in the drawing for a college scholarship. That marks an increase of 41,028 adult entries and 4,702 scholarship entries from the previous week.

You can watch the final drawing at 7:29 p.m. on air on WDTN, online at wdtn.com, on the WDTN Facebook page or on the WDTN app.

Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, and Mark Cline, of Richwood, were the previous $1 million winners in the state’s Vax-a-Million contest. Joseph Costello, of Englewood, Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village, and Sara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake, all won the four-year scholarship to an Ohio college of his choice.

When the Vax-a-Million lottery was announced, over 44% of the state had received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of today, that number has increased to around 47%.