ODH: Almost 500k more entries received for second Vax-a-Million drawing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health said the winners of the second Ohio Vax-A-Million drawing will be announced on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:29 p.m.

According to ODH, this week’s drawing included 3,225,789 adult entries in the drawing for $1 million, and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered the drawing for a college scholarship. That marks an increase of 467,320 adult entries and 28,518 scholarship entries from the previous week.

The Ohio Lottery conducted the second of five Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings in Cleveland Monday. The drawing was conducted using a random number generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State.

Winners are announced each Wednesday, starting May 26, at approximately 7:29 p.m., for five weeks. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.

To enter the vaccine lottery online, visit ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).