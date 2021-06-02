Ohio Lottery announces winners of 2nd Vax-a-Million drawing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The second batch of winners was announced Wednesday for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery.

Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo in Lucas County won the second $1 million prize.

Congratulations, Jonathan! You just won a million dollars! Thank you for getting vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/EalWPMBagX — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 3, 2021

Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County won the second student full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

Congratulations, Zoie – our Vax-a-Million scholarship winner! Zoie is out of town for her aunt’s wedding, but we were able to congratulate her over FaceTime! If you’re between 12 & 17 and had at least one dose of the vaccine, you could be next! Sign up at https://t.co/ZmJ8iKoSlV pic.twitter.com/tgfpfgUTYa — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 3, 2021

Names are drawn the Monday following the Sunday entry deadline. The state’s lottery commission said it draws a winner and up to 100 alternates using a random number generator. Those names are then turned over to the Ohio Department of Health to verify their vaccination status. If the first person drawn doesn’t meet the required standards, the next name on the list is checked, and so on, until a winner is verified.

Governor Mike DeWine said that 3,225,789 Ohioans entered the drawing to win $1 million prize, and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered to the drawing for a college scholarship. The number of entries in both groups increased from the previous week with 467,320 additional adult entries and 28,518 additional student entries.

“I am pleased that leading into the holiday weekend, data continued to show that our Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion continued to increase COVID-19 vaccinations compared to the period before the promotion announcement,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “The vaccine remains our most powerful tool to fight the virus and for Ohioans to protect themselves and others. I encourage anyone considering getting the vaccine to not delay and take advantage of both vaccination opportunities and the Ohio Vax-a-Million promotion.”

Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, was the first $1 million winner in the Vax-a-Million contest. Joseph Costello, of Englewood, won the four-year scholarship to an Ohio college of his choice.

Entry deadline Drawing date Announcement date May 30, 11:59:59 p.m. May 31 June 2, 7:29 p.m. June 6, 11:59:59 p.m. June 7 June 9, 7:29 p.m. June 13, 11:59:59 p.m. June 14 June 16, 7:29 p.m. June 20, 11:59:59 p.m. June 21 June 23, 7:29 p.m.

Ohioans who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to register at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Eligible residents have until Sunday, June 6, at 11:59 p.m. to sign up for next Wednesday’s drawing, but those who have already registered to not need to do it again.