Health experts say Final Vax-a-Million drawing accomplished goal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Sunday night marks the last deadline to enter the state’s 5th and final Vax-a-Million drawing. Governor Mike DeWine said he designed the lottery to incentivize Ohioans to get vaccinated. Health leaders say the Vax-a-Million lottery was an overall success, the goal was to encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated but also do it right away.

“By various people offering incentives at various locations, that puts a sense of urgency on it and helps people get vaccinated quicker,” said Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County PIO Dan Suffoletto.

On top of Governor DeWine’s Vax-a-Million lottery, businesses across the state started offering incentives as well to encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated but do it immediately.

“There’s a lot of people out there that’s not necessarily against vaccination itself but they’re just indifferent or procrastinating and say they will someday, but that someday never comes,” said Suffoletto.

Other health leaders speculate the timing of the lottery and loosening of restrictions was vitally important to do together. The upcoming winter poses more challenges for people who are not vaccinated.

“We’re going to see the effects of the loosening of restrictions as we’re in winter and people start gathering in large groups again during Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, just like we saw last year,” said MVH Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen.

As the 5th and final winners are drawing, Dr.Allen says the power of the lottery stemmed from giving Ohioans a choice.

“I think the Vax-a-million program is fine, but people can choose if they get it they have the opportunity to join this and if they dont they just aren’t included in the group that’s going to get drawn up this evening actually,” said Dr. Allen.

The deadline to enter the last drawing is fast approaching, Sunday at 11:50 p.m. and the final winners will be announced this Wednesday.