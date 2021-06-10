Gov. DeWine to talk with third Vax-A-Million winners Thursday

Vax-a-Million

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine will be holding a news conference, Thursday, with the latest winners of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery.  

DeWine will talk with Mark Cline, of Richwood in Union County, who was announced as the $1 million winner, and Sara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake in Lorain County, who won the scholarship.

“Congratulations, Mark!” DeWine posted on Facebook, Wednesday. “You just won a million dollars! Thanks for getting vaccinated at the Union County Fairgrounds!”

Afaneh is a seventh grader at Brookside Middle School, Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City Schools Superintendent Michael Cook said.

“She sincerely is a fantastic young lady and has an amazing family as well! I could not be happier for them,” Cook told our sister station WJW 8 in Cleveland.

You can watch the news conference here on NBC4i.com starting at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS