Gov. DeWine holding news conference with last Vax-A-Million winners

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be holding a news conference Thursday with the last winners of the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery.

Esperanza Diaz, of Cincinnati, was the final winner of the $1 million prize while Sydney Daum, of Brecksville in Cuyahoga County, won the final full-ride scholarship.

Wednesday’s winners join $1 million winners Suzanne Ward, of Findlay, Mark Cline, of Union County, Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, and Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, and scholarship winners Sean Horning, of Cincinnati, Sara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake, Joseph Costello, of Englewood, and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village.

“The Vax-a-Million promotion was a resounding success for Ohio, with major increases in vaccinations in the first two weeks of the promotion,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press release following the drawing. “The even better news is we have more Ohioans protected from COVID through the power of the vaccine. I continue to urge Ohioans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus.”