Gov. DeWine holding news conference with last Vax-A-Million winners

Vax-a-Million

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be holding a news conference Thursday with the last winners of the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery.  

Esperanza Diaz, of Cincinnati, was the final winner of the $1 million prize while Sydney Daum, of Brecksville in Cuyahoga County, won the final full-ride scholarship.

Wednesday’s winners join $1 million winners Suzanne Ward, of FindlayMark Cline, of Union CountyJonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, and Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, and scholarship winners Sean Horning, of CincinnatiSara Afaneh, of Sheffield LakeJoseph Costello, of Englewood, and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village.

“The Vax-a-Million promotion was a resounding success for Ohio, with major increases in vaccinations in the first two weeks of the promotion,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press release following the drawing. “The even better news is we have more Ohioans protected from COVID through the power of the vaccine. I continue to urge Ohioans to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss