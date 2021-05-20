Skip to content
Vax-a-Million
Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million winner plans to buy a used car
Ohio Vax-A-Million: How the first winners found out their names were picked
14-year-old Miami Valley student wins first Vax-a-Million scholarship
Ohio Vax-A-Million: Who are the first vaccine lottery winners?
What are the odds? Calculating your chances of winning the Vax-A-Million lottery
More Vax-a-Million Headlines
What would you do with $1 million from the Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery?
Ohio Vax-a-Million: Vaccinations are up, but county increases widely vary
Ohio Lottery announces first round of Vax-a-Million winners
Miami County makes ‘Top 10’ with 129% more vaccinations since Vax-a-Million announcement
First Vax-A-Million winners drawn as legislator seeks to halt lotteries
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Vax-a-million draws 2.7 million entries
GOP State Representative drafts bill to stop DeWine’s Vax-a-Million Lottery
More details emerge about how winners will be picked for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawings
Sunday is deadline to enter first Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing
ODH warns of Vax-a-Million scams: How you can spot a fake
Montgomery County Auditor updates repair efforts on second anniversary of Memorial Day tornadoes
Englewood student wins first Vax-a-Million scholarship
Englewood student wins first Ohio Vax-a-Million scholarship
Indy 500: Old vets vs. Young guns
City Commissioners give green light for private school in Deeds Point
Odds of winning Vax-a-Million lottery
From COVID to coffee, Clayton roasting business born out of pandemic
Cedarville University employee shares how a horrific tragedy helped her grow
More As Seen on 2 NEWS