Vaping cases decreasing after school district introduces cessation classes

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – In September, Tecumseh Local Schools began offering vaping cessation classes for students caught with vaping materials on campus.

” Instead of getting a consequence for the first time, we’re trying to help the students by simply saying stop being addicted to something,” said Paula Crew, Tecumseh Local Schools’ superintendent.

According to Crew, the cessation classes they are offering are intended to increase student wellness.

“We’re trying to offer some strategies that the Clark County Combined Health [District] have been gracious enough to come out and offer these cessation classes for our students,” said Crew.

Since they’ve started, data is showing that the classes are working to decrease the number of students vaping on school property.

In September, three students were registered for the classes. In October, there were twenty students, then in November there were four. In the December class, there were eleven students attending the class.

“It’s still too many,” says Crew, “but it’s still lower than the onset when we started.

Many of the students attending the classes are in middle or high school. However, recently several elementary school students were also caught with vaping materials and will be made to attend the class with their parents.

Overall, Crew says they have experienced success with their initiative.

“We’ve had a lot of positive response from our community,” said Crew. “I think for the most part, teachers and students and parents are happy that we’re putting a system like this in place.”

The vaping cessation classes are offered once a month. A parent could also request that their child attend. the student does not have to be caught vaping in order to take the free class.