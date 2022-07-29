COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for vandals who damaged a speed trailer in Covington.

Covington police said on Facebook that their speed trailer was vandalized Thursday, June 30, “to the point that is is unusable.” The trailer was on North Main Street, south of West Broadway Street.

The trailer was initially brought to the area after citizen requests, but now it might be awhile until police can get another one back up and running.

“We are currently working with the manufacturer and insurance to get a Speed Trailer back in operation for our citizens, however it is not a quick process with supply chain issues,” police said.

Police said during the incident, a neighbor’s flags were ripped off poles and thrown to the ground. The flags appeared to be “Thin Blue Line” and “Thin Red Line” flags, which are to show support for police and fire service personnel. The letters “ACAB” were spray painted onto the trailer, an acronym commonly meaning “all cops are bastard.”

If you have any information on the incident, contact police at 937-440-9911 and ask to speak with the Covington officer on duty.