VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Contractors have advised the City of Vandalia that the 2022 road resurfacing project will begin next week.

Weather permitting, crews will begin milling down the streets to be resurfaced on Tuesday, July 5.

Paving work could begin as early as July 9. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through construction zones.

(Photo courtesy of the City of Vandalia)