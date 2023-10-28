VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Celebrate Halloween at Rock the Rec at the Vandalia Sports Complex on Saturday.

Everyone is invited to the Vandalia Sports Complex for a Halloween-themed event, happening from noon to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28. The activities will take place near the baseball concession stands, at 3459 Stonequarry Road.

The event is free to attend, with food trucks and live entertainment throughout the day. Hayrides will be available from noon to 6 p.m.

Lots of kids activities are offered, like inflatable bounce houses, trick-or-treat, and more. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume as well.

