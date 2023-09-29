VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Solar-powered equipment has recently been installed in select Vandalia parks.

The City of Vandalia installed solar-powered trash compactors and solar-powered cellphone charging stations at Vandalia Art Park this week, according to a Facebook post. More devices powered by the sun are planned for Helke Park and the Vandalia Sports Complex.

The trash compactors feature recycling and landfill options. Phones, tablets and laptops can be charged using outlets at the charging stations.

(Photo/City of Vandalia)

(Photo/City of Vandalia)

(Photo/City of Vandalia)

This equipment was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.