VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Teamsters Local Union No. 957, the exclusive representative of Vandalia’s 18 public works employees, has filed notice of an intent to strike beginning May 17.

The City of Vandalia has been negotiating a collective bargaining agreement for city employees since October of 2021.

The City of Vandalia’s offer, in consideration of the bargaining unit’s longevity steps, would result in average salary increases of 5.96% in 2022, 2.55% in 2023, and 2.27% in 2024 for Vandalia’s public works technicians, mechanics, and office managers in the Public Works Division at 97 Clubhouse Way.

The city’s proposal was recommended by the state-appointed neutral fact-finder requested by the union, and the offer was approved by Vandalia City Council. It brings starting wages up to $21 an hour and the average wage up to $26.84.

Despite the lack of an agreement, the city has already implemented the first-year wage increase resulting in an average wage increase of almost 6% for each bargaining unit member.

The Teamsters have rejected the city’s offer and has asked for an average wage increase of 24.05% in the first year of a collective bargaining agreement, followed by average increases of 6.28% and 5.46% for years 2023 and 2024 respectively.

In the event of a strike, the city has developed a contingency plan to ensure the continuance of services for Vandalia residents including utilities and trash collection.