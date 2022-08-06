VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Vandalia has announced the closure of several facilities following a multiple-casualty shooting that occurred in Butler Township Friday morning.

The Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course, Cassel Hills Pool and the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center will also be closed today.

These closures are being implemented solely as a precaution, as there have been no known targeted threats towards any Vandalia facility, according to the city.

Vandalia residents will see an increased police presence this evening and tomorrow, and city leaders will continually evaluate the situation and make any necessary adjustments.

Police continue to search for the person of interest in the shooting.