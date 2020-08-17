Vandalia-Butler discuss reopening policies, concerns before returning to the classroom

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday teachers and staff from Vandalia-Butler City Schools returned to their buildings for the first time this semester, ahead of next Monday’s first day of classes.

They met to discuss the district’s COVID-19 policies, and to take their concerns to a medical doctor. About 85% of Vandalia-Butler students opted for in-person classes this fall. The district superintendent says there will be a mix of emotions when students finally return, and the goal is to be as safe as possible.

Superintendent Rob O’Leary says, “They’re excited, but there’s still the anxiety and I think fear in those precautions we need to keep in mind.” The district is ramping up its safety efforts after extensive interaction with staff and parents.

Superintendent O’Leary says, “We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from parents on both sides of the equation, let me say that. From concerns and excitement.”

In the informal Q-and-A session, staffers asked about the best way to protect themselves, whether students should be routinely tested, and how many positive cases would force buildings to close. O’Leary said, “We’re going to have to look at student absences, we’re going to have to look at if a large number of staff are in quarantine, as well.”

Doctor Joseph Allen from Premier Health also fielded questions, including whether it was ok to even reopen at all. He said, “Coming back to school in person, I feel, is probably appropriate.” But “you could do everything right and still end up seeing this virus and being exposed to it.”

Superintendent O’Leary says the district will constantly adjust as needed, adding they have fallback plans for a hybrid model and full remote learning if things worsen. “I think you’ll see many of our teachers utilizing technology and Google classroom and those types of things from their in-person classes. Just we can be nimble and able to pivot.”