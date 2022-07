(Photo courtesy of The City of Vandalia Division of Fire)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A car accident led to a a vehicle being flipped upside down in Vandalia on Thursday afternoon.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire responded to a report of an auto accident on W. Alkaline Springs Road.

One occupant was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire is using the accident as a reminder that seat belts save lives, urging drivers to stay safe out on the roads on their Facebook page.



(Photos courtesy of The City of Vandalia Division of Fire)