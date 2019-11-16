Van Buren Middle School in Kettering repaints bathrooms with inspiring messages

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re covering Kettering as volunteers inspire students in a creative way.

They gathered at Van Buren Middle School to spruce up the bathrooms with some fresh paint. When the local Lowes store heard about the idea, they pitched in and donated paint.

Volunteers then painted the words “I am” on the bathroom walls, finishing the statement with different positive words like “powerful”, “happy”, and “authentic.”

Sarah Adams is the Principal at Van Buren. She says, “Research shows children from the age of 12-15, that’s when they develop their true selves. They’re figuring out who they are and part of that is their self-esteem, and self-awareness.”

Principal Adams credits the community with coming up with the idea as other schools have done similar projects. She says it began with parents posting the idea on Facebook and it took off from there.

