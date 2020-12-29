Vaccine rollout continues at Miami Valley nursing homes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Walgreens is working to roll out coronavirus vaccines to seniors and medical staff in the Miami Valley. The massive vaccination effort continued at Widows Home of Dayton on Tuesday.

“It was a little prick and it was over. I waited 15 minutes to see if I would have any adverse effects but I didn’t,” said Christopher Shepherd, a resident at Widows Home of Dayton.

“I feel great. I got my shot this morning. My arm isn’t even sore and I’m really excited,” said Linda Roepken, the director of development for Widows Home of Dayton. Our medical director told us that no one has died of this vaccine. Only 10 people in the whole country have had a reaction, but people are dying every few minutes from covid,” she said.

Shepherd said he beat covid in September. “I just thought I had kind of a cough I couldn’t get rid of and they kind of realized it was covid. It was funny because I went into the hospital and I guess I kind of went down pretty quickly but I don’t really remember much,” he said.

Now getting the vaccine gives him hope for the return of normal activities. “Just being able to get out and do activities with the other residents will be good,” said Shepherd.