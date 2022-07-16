BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire at a home in Butler Township on Friday night.

The fire occurred at 7475 Brantford Road in Butler Township when a vacant residence broke out in heavy flames. Huber Heights Dispatch tells us the fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m.

No one was hurt, and there was no surrounding damage to other nearby houses.

Butler, Huber Heights and Vandalia Fire Departments were all on the scene handling the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



(WDTN Staff Photos/Spencer Neuman)