USPS truck shot multiple times in Clay Twp., reward offered

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – USPS officials are searching for answers after a mail truck was shot at early Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 am on June 12, a driver for the United States Postal Service was transporting mail when his truck was shot at multiple times.

It happened in the area of I-70 westbound, at Exit 24.

The driver was not injured.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 1-877-876-2455 and choose Option 2.

A reward up to $10,000 is being offered, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, who added: “The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees and contract employees is a top priority for the Postal Inspection Service.”

The suspect is described as a white individual driving a dark-colored pickup truck.

