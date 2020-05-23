USO receives $20,000 to support Ohio military families

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – USO of Central and Southern Ohio, a partner of Ohio ARMY National Guard, has received $20,000 from Buckeye Health Plan to support military families across Ohio during the pandemic.
Through the contribution from Buckeye Health Plan, USO of Central and Southern Ohio will provide meals, snacks and beverages to the Ohio National Guard as they are activated in response to the pandemic.
The donation will also help USO replenish inventory in lounges and centers once normal operations resume.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Many Miami Valley churches waiting to reopen despite the president’s calls to reopen now
- Miami Valley Red Cross chapter collecting homemade face masks
- Kettering Health using 3 clinical trials in treatment of COVID-19 patients
- President Trump honors Class of 2020 at White House
- Masks, social distancing impacts deaf community