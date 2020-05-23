USO receives $20,000 to support Ohio military families

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – USO of Central and Southern Ohio, a partner of Ohio ARMY National Guard, has received $20,000 from Buckeye Health Plan to support military families across Ohio during the pandemic. 

Through the contribution from Buckeye Health Plan, USO of Central and Southern Ohio will provide meals, snacks and beverages to the Ohio National Guard as they are activated in response to the pandemic. 

The donation will also help USO replenish inventory in lounges and centers once normal operations resume.

