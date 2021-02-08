Using beet juice to beat the snow

A white coating covers many roads in the Miami Valley. Mandi Dillon said they have treated the roads for several events this month and there’s still a lot of salt and brine left on the surface.

Dillion is the ODOT District 7 Public Information Officer covering Montgomery, Darke, Miami, Clark, Champaign, Logan, Shelby, Auglaize, and Mercer County.

“The good news is because of the snowstorms that we’ve recently had there is still a lot of material out on the roadways where they’ve put down salt and brine,” Dillon said.

Dayton has seen at least a trace of snow at the airport every day this month except Feb. 3.

The monthly total is up to 3.0 inches of snow. Since November 15 inches of snow has fallen in Dayton which is about 1.1 inch above normal for this time of year.

Recently 0.8 inches fell on Sunday morning, but that is not the white coating on the road Monday afternoon.

“What you see is the residual so no need to retreat because you’ve already got residual still left from this weekend,” Fred Stovall said.

Stovall is the Director of Public Works for the City of Dayton. He said there is enough residue where they don’t need to pre-treat the roads tonight.

“We’re going to have employees report back here at 6 p.m. and be prepared to work through the night from 6 p.m. through 7 o’clock in the morning to see what the forecast brings for us,” Stovall said.

“We’ve been watching the forecast and just keeping an eye on everything. Our crews are aware that they’ll probably be working in 12 hour shifts around the clock as this weather comes in.

The low tonight will range from 15 degrees in the far northern counties to the upper 20s closer to Cincinnati. The low in Dayton will near 20 degrees.

“It’s going to make it more difficult to try to melt, so this will be a little more challenging because it’s at night, so the sun won’t be out,” Stovall said. “It will involve I guess using more of the beet juice with the salt to try to get the stuff to melt.”

“So that means we do have to switch up how we treat the roads a little bit,” Dillon said. “We’ll probably add in a little bit more of our agricultural deicer.”

Dillon said Beet Heat is a popular brand they use to put on the roads.

“It works really well as far as melting the ice,” Dillon said, “along with the brine, that is the calcium chloride, the salt, the water.”

“The beet juice just kind of helps that chemical reaction for the melting processes to start,” Stovall said.

Stovall said the beet juice helps a lot when the snow happens overnight and there isn’t a lot of friction from cars driving over the roads.

A winter weather advisory is in place for much of the Miami Valley.

Temperatures will be in the teens overnight Wednesday when there is another risk for snow in Dayton.

“It will be challenging because of the colder temperatures,” Stovall said. “So, we’ll probably have to use more of the salt and especially beet juice to try to get the stuff to melt off the streets.”