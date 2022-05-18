WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for a ham product.

The item was produced from April 28, 2022 through May 1, 2022. The specific product affected by the alert is the following:

1-lb resealable plastic packages containing “Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added” with a “BEST IF USED BY 07/15/22” date.

The product has an establishment number “EST. 26C” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The ham was shipped to Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

According to the release, the alert is because the ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. FSIS said a recall was not requested because it is believed that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

People who purchased the product are urged not to consume it. FSIS said they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people consuming the product.