MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of killing a 16-year-old at a Mansfield hotel last week.

Monteles Holland, 31, was wanted for aggravated murder in the shooting death of Nayshawn Lovett.

According to Mansfield police, officers were called to the Quality Inn & Suites on Trimble Road on Jan. 3 after reports of gunshots inside the hotel.

When they arrived, officers found Lovett with multiple gunshot wounds inside a staircase. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday morning, investigators found Holland in an apartment on Kimberly West Drive in Columbus. He was taken into custody.

U.S. Marshals say they hope this arrest will offer the victim’s family some relief.

“We ask that you respect the victim’s family’s privacy at this time,” U.S. Marshals said in a press release.

Anyone with additional information on this case should reach out to Major Crimes Detective Terry Butler at (419) 755-9791.