URS vocational program is teaching adults life skills

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vocational and employment services at URS help adult clients become a part of the community through work, and many can do things they never dreamed of.

Kristen Wuebker is doing more than learning life skills through the vocational program at URS. “The washer is always the machine on the left. The dryer is always the machine on the right.” She’s also building opportunities through relationships. “I like to meet nice people. Pretty much everybody is nice here.”

URS Executive Director Dennis Grant says one of the most important things about URS is that it opens doors. “We actually have a full employment services continuum that we can offer in terms of career exploration and discovery, to help these individuals who might’ve been here for years determine what might be possible.”

Possibilities that clients might not have even considered. Tom Acker says, “It’s helped me to explore people. To be able to work out in the community. Because I like to be with friendly people.”

Tom has been a client of URS since 1980. The employment services program helped him get his job at Kettering Medical Center. “I clean the front area on Fridays. I wipe up tables. I clean, I clean walls. And stuff like that.” He’s gaining confidence and independence through employment.

Grant says, “Because if you ask people what they do, who they are, to describe themselves. They describe their job.” Dennis says clients build dignity through their work, and some even set their sights on bigger goals.

Kristen says, “I need to work in the community so I can earn money for vacations.”

Dennis says last year, URS had almost a dozen clients come out of the adult day activities program and went into employment services, a trend they hope continues.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.