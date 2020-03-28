URS hoping to reopen after deep clean of facility

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services is hoping to reopen after a deep cleaning of its facilities.
The facility remains closed due to Governor DeWine’s closure of all childcare and adult day programs, but URS is looking into the needs of their clients and is deciding how to best serve them.
URS says it plans to begin offering in-home support and small group adult day activities sometime in the next two to three weeks.
