URS gears up for 15th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Great Miami River will be packed with thousands of rubber ducks in a couple weeks.

Dennis Grant, Executive Director of United Rehabilitation Services (URS), talked with 2 NEWS Monday about the details of the 15th annual Rubber Duck Regatta.

Grant says the Regatta is URS’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“This raises so much money to help kids and adults with disabilities, and it’s such an important part of making up that funding gap between what it costs to provide services and what we actually get paid,” he says, adding that most of their funding comes from the government and the organization has suffered from budget cuts and limited funding.

Visit daytonducks.com to find out how you can adopt a rubber duck for $5.

The Rubber Duck Regatta takes place Saturday, September 15 at Riverscape Metro Park during the Hispanic Heritage Festival.