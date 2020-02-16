Urbana soldier killed in Alaska crash honored by family and friends in private service

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Urbana soldier killed in a crash in Alaska last week is being honored by his community.
Cameron Logwood was remembered by family and friends in a private service Sunday afternoon. A public service will be held Monday at Urbana High School in the Bill Moss Auditorium.
Logwood died when his SUV hit another car in Anchorage. Two soldiers riding with Logwood were injured.
