Urbana soldier killed in Alaska crash honored by family and friends in private service

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A private ceremony was held in Urbana for Cameron Logwood, who was killed in a crash in Alaska

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Urbana soldier killed in a crash in Alaska last week is being honored by his community. 

Cameron Logwood was remembered by family and friends in a private service Sunday afternoon. A public service will be held Monday at Urbana High School in the Bill Moss Auditorium. 

Logwood died when his SUV hit another car in Anchorage. Two soldiers riding with Logwood were injured. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS