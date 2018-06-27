UPDATE: One dead, 15 injured in Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion

UPDATE: The person killed in the Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion has been identified as 44-year-old Michael Bruggman of Rogers. He was a worker on the site of the hospital.

UPDATE: The number of injuries reported from the Gatesville hospital explosion has increased to 15. Identities are to be released pending the notification of next of kin.

One is dead and 12 are injured after an explosion and partial collapse at the Coryell Memorial Hospital, according to the Coryell County Commissioners Court.

They went on to say the incident was a construction accident at the hospital, and thanked the support they received from local and regional agencies.

All who have been reported injured are construction workers. Four of them have critical injuries. A missing individual was also located. A blast occurred possibly due to a gas line, and there was shockwave damage. Two men have been evacuated to the Burn Center at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where one has serious injuries and the other has critical injuries.

Nine injured victims have been taken to the Temple Baylor Scott & White Hospital. Seven are in critical condition. Many of them had second and third degree burns to their faces and damage to airways.

The Gatesville Police Department received a report around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

At least a dozen ambulances and EMS vehicles responded. Temple Fire and Rescue sent a combination of their Haz-Mat Rescue Unit and one of their assistant chiefs. Fort Hood sent one paramedic unit and ten personnel to assist. Crews as far down from Austin responded. Flower Mound, Ellis County and Llano assisted. Area hospitals have opened their doors to treat any patients from Coryell Memorial.

The area of Highway 84 near the hospital has been blocked off from traffic. People have been transported by multiple EMS agencies – including from Killeen and Temple. State troopers are currently on the scene, as well as firefighters and construction workers.

According to Texas-NM Power, this incident knocked out power to about 900 surrounding homes and businesses. The company could not start working on restoring power until the area was safe and they were allowed in.

Gatesville resident Richard DeYoung lives about five minutes away from the hospital, and says he heard a very loud explosion which managed to shake his windows and doors.

Baylor Scott and White Health has released a statement saying the Hillcrest Hospital has activated their emergency operations centers, and is preparing to receive and treat victims of the incident at Coryell Memorial.

Both hospitals remain open and are operating while the emergency department teams are making preparations to evaluate and treat arriving victims. All elective surgeries and procedures are continuing as planned.

At this time, BSW does not have information about how many victims might be brought to their hospitals. They did say that for families who believe their loved one has been transported to one of their facilities can call them at the Scott & White Medical Center – Temple at 1-888-394-4947 or Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest at 254-202-2000.

The Coryell Memorial Healthcare System has commented on their official Facebook page:

“At 2:15 p.m. today an explosion occurred in the new construction area in the rear of the hospital campus. Our staff immediately initiated our disaster plan; evacuated all patients, temporarily relocated assisted living and long-term care residents to other facilities and local churches. All families are being notified to their loved ones location. None of our patients, residents, or staff were injured. Our prayers are with the construction workers and their families. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said via Twitter:

The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the first responders and those who may be injured on the scene of the explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville.— TX AG’s Office (@TXAG) June 27, 2018

Meanwhile, the Coryell Community Church is housing patients from the Oaks Nursing Home.

