UPDATE: Coryell Memorial Hospital press conference

FOX44 brings you the live coverage from the Coryell Memorial Hospital press conference.

At the conference, Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Herald confirmed 15 people were injured and one person was deceased. This person has been identified as 44-year-old Michael Bruggman of Rogers. He was a worker on the site of the hospital.

Gatesville PD has contacted the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and requested for them to lead this investigation. The investigation will focus on the debris field, as well as assessing damage to the hospital and nursing home facilities. Structural engineers are on site to help assess the damage.

Coryell Memorial Hospital CEO David Byrum says staff were helping people out of the rubble, and patients were transferred very rapidly. Over 100 people moved to local churches or back home with their families. The key focus now is to get the hospital back open and to bring the residents home. They were seeing an impressive response. 18 went with their families, and 13 from assisting living went with their families. They will push back construction. They are trying to establish a makeshift clinic. About 115 patients were evacuated, and they don’t know how many workers were on the campus. People cannot go to the hospital today, and have to call 911 if someone has an emergency.

Dr. Jeff Bates said nine patients were evacuated to Baylor Scott & White Temple, and seven of those people were transported to larger facilities. There are a number of specialists still seeing patients in Clifton. There is also a call center set up for residents.

Texas DPS Sgt. Dave Roberts said Rangers are on the scene, with the Criminal Investigations Division and emergency manager assisting.

Gatesville Mayor Gary Chumley said the community is “surrounded by heroes.”

County Sheriff Scott Williams said there was a major gas leak, and a fear of a second explosion was there. Everyone was running to the threat to help those injured. Everyone was fortunate due to the direction of the explosion. Williams said the danger level was high for some time. His department is concentrating their efforts on the debris outside, and says everything can start moving inside the building when the structures are deemed safe.

Four people have been transported to Dallas, and two have been transported to San Antonio. Another briefing will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. The Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin says three patients are critical, and one is stabilized. The San Antonio Military Medical Center says three patients are in care.

